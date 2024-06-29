Open Menu

FCCI Demands Resolution Of Food Security Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Food security related issues must be resolved on a top priority basis to raise a healthy generation, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President (SVP), Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Talking to a delegation of the business community, he said that 42 % of children are facing stunted growth due to an imbalanced diet while another 54% of the population is facing liver, kidney and other related diseases due to malnutrition.

He said that predominantly Pakistan is an agrarian country but its people are not getting a balanced diet in addition to facing the challenges of food security.

He said that the average life span has been reduced to 48 years whereas it is above 92 years in Korea and other countries. He stressed the need to evolve a comprehensive, workable and result-oriented strategy in collaboration with food, food security and other related departments to provide balanced food to the Pakistanis as per the yardstick of World Health Organization (WHO).

