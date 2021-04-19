FCCI demands technical education for beneficiaries of Rehmatullil Alameen scholarships

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engr Ehtesham Javed has demanded technical education for beneficiaries of Rehmatullil Alameen scholarships.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he welcomed the launch of Rehmatullil Alameen Scholarships for the children of low-income families but said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated to provide employment and only technical education should be imparted to the beneficiaries of this scholarship.

He said that by providing scholarships for traditional education, we would create an army of messengers and Niab Qasids in the country who would be looking for government jobs after completing their education, whereas the government would not have the capacity to absorb them.

Therefore, realizing the situation in time, the government should allow the students who get more than 80% marks to choose the subjects of their own choice while those students who get less than 80% marks should get scholarships only for technical education.

In this way, these young people will be able to get jobs in the private sector or start their own business, he added.

He further said that at present, only private sector could provide employment to the youth but for this purpose, it was necessary to impart technical skills and education to this generation as per need of the market so that they could earn their livelihood as well as play active role in national development.

If the government started Rehmatullil Alameen scholarships to all without proper strategy, it would not achieve thedesired results but a large number of students studying on these scholarships would increase the overall unemployment ratio in the country. These people will also cause trouble for their elected members of parliament for government jobs, he observed. Therefore, these scholarships should be allocated only for technical education in order to overcome the shortage of skilled manpower in the country, he added.