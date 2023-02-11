UrduPoint.com

FCCI Dispatches Construction Material For Damaged Houses To Kot Addu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Construction material for one hundred damaged houses has been dispatched to Kot Addu on the special directive of Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FCCI spokesman said that the construction material including bamboo and reeds etc have been sent for the immediate repair of the damaged roofs of the flood victims. After detailed deliberations it was decided in principle that instead of constructing new houses at comparatively safe sites, the residents prefer to live in their own environment and were not ready to shift to other places, he said adding, Hence, FCCI had decided that the affected families may be resettled at the same site by providing them material for the repair of their damaged houses.

In line with this policy, the material has been dispatched to the Kot Addu, so that, the displaced persons could reconstruct their damaged houses on the same place. It would help them to settle down at the place of their own choice and restart their normal life, he added.

