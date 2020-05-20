FCCI donates safety kits for doctors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) ::Standing Committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for Health has donated eight cartons of safety kits for doctors who are performing duty with coronavirus patients.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali received the donation from president FCCI Rai Sikandar Azam.

Chairman Health Committee FCCI Hajji M. Idrees and others were also present.

The DC appreciated the welfare services of traders.

He informed about latest condition of coronavirus in the district and said that with collaborative efforts they would win war against coronavirus.

The FCCI president said that doctors are heroes and they would be facilitated regularly.