Open Menu

FCCI, EIC Ink MoU To Launch Joint Ventures

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM

FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

FCCI and Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch joint ventures through massive investment in different sectors including textile, agriculture, livestock, poultry and IT etc

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) FCCI and Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch joint ventures through massive investment in different sectors including textile, agriculture, livestock, poultry and IT etc.

Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Dr Sajjad Arshad, and Dr. Zeleka Temesgen, Deputy Commissioner EIC, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organization. Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the MoU and said that Pakistan and Ethiopia produced an abundance of raw material for value addition in different sectors. He said that EIC would provide basic data, information and matchmaking facilities so that joint ventures could be undertaken for the benefit of the two countries. He underlined the expertise of Faisalabad in textile and said that the city was contributing a lion's share to the total textile export of Pakistan.

He said that FCCI could help Ethiopia reorganize its textile sector on modern lines and enhance its exports to potential international markets in addition to catering to the needs of other African countries.

He also mentioned the new initiative of FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq to promote IT and said that a training program would be launched in generative artificial intelligence for young graduates who could excel in different sectors and earn billions of dollars for the country by exporting innovative software and programs. He said that similar facilities could also be provided to Ethiopian IT houses and young startups. He also assured to help Ethiopia to develop the poultry sector as FCCI could provide them with technical facilities and expertise to develop the poultry farming sector to double its production.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Agriculture Young Ethiopia Chamber Market Commerce Textile Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

2 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council

AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council

2 minutes ago
 Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

3 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

4 hours ago
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

5 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

10 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

19 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan