FCCI Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FCCI Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced its Eid holidays here on Saturday.

FCCI offices would remain closed from Monday to Wednesday (March 31 to April 02, 2025) for holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a spokesman for the chamber.

