FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) annual election for associate and corporate classes would be held here on Monday and Tuesday (September 19-20, 2022).

A spokesman for FCCI said here on Sunday that the normal routine activities in FCCI offices would remain suspended on Monday & Tuesday in connection with its annual election.