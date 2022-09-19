FCCI elections for corporate class completed

UrduPoint.com

First phase of FCCI election for 2022-23 has been completed with the polling for corporation class

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :First phase of FCCI election for 2022-23 has been completed with the polling for corporation class.

As many as 8 candidates were in the field for 7 vacant seats for this class.

According to the unofficial results, Muhammad Kashif Shafique of M/s Khuddamul Harmain International (Pvt) Limited has got 311 votes, Gulzar Ahmad of M/s Green Gold Agri Seeds (Pvt) Limited bagged 305 votes, Rana Amir Raza of M/s RH Textiles 324 votes, Muhammad Tayyab of M/s Stuff International 331 votes, Akbar Parvaiz of M/s Plus Securities (Pvt) Limited 306 votes, Muhammad Asghar of M/s Gilan Dyeing 309 votes, Muhammad Asim of M/s Asim Dyes 295 votes and Muhammad Azhar Hussain of M/s Metal Art Exporters got 27 votes.

Thus Muhammad Kashif Shafique, Gulzar Ahmad, Rana Amir Raza, Muhammad Tayyab, Akbar Parvaiz, Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Asim were declared successful. These candidates have been elected for a term of two years.

According to the FCCI Election Commission comprising of Muzammil Sultan, Mian Tanveer Ahmad and Rana Ikram-ul-Haq, the total number of votes for the corporate class were 1124 out of which 383 votes were cast, 15 votes were cancelled and thus number of valid votes was 368.

Member election commission Mian Tanveer Ahmad announced the results and congratulated the successful candidates.

Meanwhile, Hania Javaid has been elected uncontested against one vacant reserved seat for the female. Hence, polling for this class could not be held.

However, the polling for associate class is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).

After completion of Electoral College, election for the offices of president, senior vice president and vice president will be held.

The final and official results of FCCI Elections 2022-23 would be announced during annual general meeting here on September 30, 2022.

