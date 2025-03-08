Open Menu

FCCI Expedites Membership Renewal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

FCCI expedites membership renewal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has expedited membership renewal campaign for the year 2025-26.

According to a spokesman of the FCCI, the last date for the renewal will be 31st March 2025 and the Chamber has taken special measures to facilitate its members.

During the month of Ramzan, the renewal applications would be entertained from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The FCCI members could also make online payments for membership renewal.

The members who failed to get their membership renewed could not cast their vote in the next elections, he added.

