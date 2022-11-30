FCCI expresses grief over demise of S.M. Munir

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of leading business leader Mr. S.M. Munir.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Mr. S.M. Munir was a business leader par excellence.

He was chairman of Din Group and had the privilege to successfully serve as president FPCCI and CEO TDAP.

Dr Khurram Tariq said that Mr. S.M. Munir always tried his best to resolve the problems of the business community at the national level. He said that Mr Munir also played his proactive role in the welfare activities which are highly appreciable.

The president FCCI prayed that may Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity of mind.