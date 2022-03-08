FCCI fixes target for membership renewal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has fixed a target of membership renewal for the year 2022-23 at 90% and evolved a 3-layered strategy to achieve it.

This was stated by Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI, while addressing an emergent meeting to discuss the pace of renewal and take appropriate decisions to expedite the process. He said that Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations, was looking after the renewal related matters for the last many years.

He said that the current renewal campaign will continue up to March 31 and only 23 days have been left.

During this process, a three-day Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) would be organised. He said that last year the Chamber achieved 84% renewal targets. He said "we have a total of 7142 members out of which 265 corporate and 603 associates have so far renewed their membership.

"The renewal ratio is only 12.15%," he said and added that "we must expedite it in collaboration with the executive and chairmen of the standing committees".