UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI For Helping Shopkeepers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

FCCI for helping shopkeepers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) demanded the government to announce a relief package particularly for shopkeepers having rented premises.

Talking to a delegation of traders here on Wednesday, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that traders were facing multiple problems due to corona lockdown ,adding that the FCCI was making serious efforts to mitigate their sufferings.

Sikandar Azam assured the delegation of continuing his efforts to facilitate businessmen from the platform of the FCCI.

The delegation was headed by Shahzad Rouf who explained the problems confronted bythe trading class.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.