FCCI for helping shopkeepers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) demanded the government to announce a relief package particularly for shopkeepers having rented premises.

Talking to a delegation of traders here on Wednesday, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that traders were facing multiple problems due to corona lockdown ,adding that the FCCI was making serious efforts to mitigate their sufferings.

Sikandar Azam assured the delegation of continuing his efforts to facilitate businessmen from the platform of the FCCI.

The delegation was headed by Shahzad Rouf who explained the problems confronted bythe trading class.