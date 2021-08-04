FCCI for providing facilities to SMEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector is the backbone of the national economy and the government should extend help to contribute its dynamic role in enhancing national exports.

This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, the President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing a joint meeting of the FCCI standing committees on Social Security, Employees Old Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI)/ labor laws on Wednesday.

He said that it was very encouraging that the government and business community were on the same page and making collaborative efforts to attain economic sovereignty.

He appreciated the positive economic indicators and said that the government should enhance the loan limit up to 1.5 million for the SMEs sector. "It will encourage the SMEs sector to play its due role without any problem of financial crunch", he said.

Later, chairmen of different standing committees pointed out their problems with their viable solutions.