FCCI for special incentive package for service sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan on Tuesday urged that special incentive packages should be doled out to the services sector by encouraging digital Information Platform, Digital Economy and E-Commerce in order to face the post coronavirus challenges.

He was addressing a zoom meeting organized by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on the importance of services sector.

Citing statistics of World Trade Organization (WTO), he said that services sector was the fastest growing sector of global economy. "It is contributing 70% to global output while it also accounts for 25% of total global trade in addition to employing one third of the global employment", he said and added that as regards Pakistan its service sector constituted 58% of the country's GDP.

He said that it had strong linkages with other sectors of the country's economy and contributed significantly to the cross border trade.

He further said that over 200 multinational companies were working in Pakistan with close to US$ 80 billion in fixed capital investment. "So there is reasonable domestic market, as well as a major opportunity for export of services from Pakistan", he said and added, "IT, finance, accounting, legal services, health care services, engineering, call centers, and Research and Development are among many areas we can capture."