FCCI Forms Committees To Help Solve Business Community Problems

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

FCCI forms committees to help solve business community problems

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Proactive and vibrant standing committees are prerequisite to solve the sector-specific problems of the business community.

That's why a leadership, quality enhancement and capacity building workshop has been arranged for the chairpersons of more than one hundred standing committees of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

This was stated by FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed while addressing a workshop here on Tuesday. He said that each sector had been given due representation at the platform of FCCI and businessmen related to the sector concerned had been included in it.

"They are also fully conversant with the intricacies of the different situations and have ability to pinpoint core issues in addition to presenting their viable and tangible solutions,'' he said and added that the overall working of FCCI depends on these committees which are responsible to advise the FCCI office-bearers to formulate future policies and give their input to the local, provincial and Federal policy makers.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), congratulated the president and chairman of the FCCI standing committee on training and development for arranging the productive session.

Earlier guest trainer Khurrum Shahzad from Lahore gave a thought provoking lecture in an interactive mode.

