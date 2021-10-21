FCCI forms Industry-Academia-Linkages committee

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Atif Munir Sheikh Thursday constituted the FCCI standing committee on Industry-Academia-Linkages for the year 2021-22.

A spokesman for the FCCI said renowned Cardiologist Doctor Habib Aslam Gabba will chair the standing committee, while former president Muzammil Sultan has been nominated as its vice chairman.

Among other members include Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Madam Qurat-ul-ain, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Mian Tanveer Ahmad, Rehan Naseem Bharara and Miss Kanwal Farid, he added.

