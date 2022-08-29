FCCI generates Rs 20 mln donation for flood affected people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has generated Rs 20 million donation for financial support of flood affected peoples.

This was stated by FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh while talking to a programme of Radio Pakistan in connection with a fund-raising campaign for PM flood relief fund, says a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that business persons had always donated to calamity hit brethren with open hearts whenever a national catastrophe happened in the country.

He said that torrential rains and flash floods had badly devastated the human life of millions of people.

He appealed to the business community to avoid their political and social differences at this hour of trials and help the flood-hit people.

He said the FCCI had started a collection campaign for the PM flood relief fund, adding that the chamber had also a special fund for the support of calamity hit people and he would try to get approval for Rs 2.5 million from this fund.

He said that five truckloads of food items had so far been dispatched to Rajanpur district.

He also appealed to the citizens to take part in a fund-raising campaign and donategenerously.