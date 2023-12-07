Open Menu

FCCI Hails Opening Of Business Facilitation Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 09:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has welcomed and thanked Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on inauguration of the first Business Facilitation Centre of Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he termed it a single window facilitation centre.

He said that at the centre, the business community could get NOCs and certificates of 20 different provincial departments under one roof. “It would facilitate and expedite local and foreign investment," he said and added that six provincial chambers including FCCI would supervise this business facilitation centre.

He said that in the next phase, similar centres could be established in major industrial and commercial cities of the province including Faisalabad.

