FCCI holds walk on drug abuse day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Wednesday collaborated efforts were required to contain the menace of narcotics while a state-of-the-art drug rehabilitation centre should also be established under Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Faisalabad.

He was addressing a walk, organised in connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the aegis of the FCCI. Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Convener FCCI Standing Committee on Anti-Narcotics Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, and ANF Assistant Director Suleman Hundal also participated in the walk.

Dr Sajjad appreciated the role of the business community in weeding out narcotics from society and said that the proposed rehabilitation centre could be managed under public private partnership.

He appreciated the performance of the rehabilitation centre established by ANF in Chak Shahzad Islamabad and said that similar centers should also be established at divisional level to provide treatment to the addicts. He also stressed the need to treat drug addicts and make them a productive member of society.

Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak said that narcotic is a global issue as its income is used for terrorist activities across the world. Hence, every individual must contribute its role to get rid of this menace. He said that he was continuously delivering lectures on the ill impact of drugs in order to sensitize students to abandon the use of drugs.

He said that parents should also keep a strict eye on their children to save them from falling prey to the narcotics.

The participants of the walk holding banners and placards also chanted slogans against the drug barons and peddlers.