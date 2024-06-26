Open Menu

FCCI Holds Walk On Drug Abuse Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FCCI holds walk on drug abuse day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Wednesday collaborated efforts were required to contain the menace of narcotics while a state-of-the-art drug rehabilitation centre should also be established under Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Faisalabad.

He was addressing a walk, organised in connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the aegis of the FCCI. Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Convener FCCI Standing Committee on Anti-Narcotics Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, and ANF Assistant Director Suleman Hundal also participated in the walk.

Dr Sajjad appreciated the role of the business community in weeding out narcotics from society and said that the proposed rehabilitation centre could be managed under public private partnership.

He appreciated the performance of the rehabilitation centre established by ANF in Chak Shahzad Islamabad and said that similar centers should also be established at divisional level to provide treatment to the addicts. He also stressed the need to treat drug addicts and make them a productive member of society.

Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak said that narcotic is a global issue as its income is used for terrorist activities across the world. Hence, every individual must contribute its role to get rid of this menace. He said that he was continuously delivering lectures on the ill impact of drugs in order to sensitize students to abandon the use of drugs.

He said that parents should also keep a strict eye on their children to save them from falling prey to the narcotics.

The participants of the walk holding banners and placards also chanted slogans against the drug barons and peddlers.

Related Topics

Terrorist Islamabad Faisalabad World Business Drugs Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

3 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

3 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

3 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

5 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

5 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

20 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

20 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan