FCCI Inks MoU With FAST University For Research On Automobile Batteries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the FAST National University of Computer Sciences (Faisalabad-Chiniot Campus) for conducting research to manufacture low-cost sodium ion batteries and charging stations for electric vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the FAST National University of Computer Sciences (Faisalabad-Chiniot Campus) for conducting research to manufacture low-cost sodium ion batteries and charging stations for electric vehicles.

This was stated by FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javaid while addressing the MoU signing ceremony in which he and Dr Shoiab Khalid, head of Department of Electrical Engineering FAST, signed the agreement.

The FCCI chief said that he had a meeting with US Consul General of US Consulate Lahore Ms.

Katherine Rodriguez and she said the US investors were willing to establish assembling plant for electric vehicles in Faisalabad.

He said that it was an honour that as a result of the MoU, the World Bank would provide a grant of Rs 65 million to FAST Campus Chiniot through Higher Education Commission for the project.

Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Vice President FCCI Rana Ayub Aslam Manj, Rana Ikramullah Khan, Mian Tahir Yaqoob and Zeeshanul Haq were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

