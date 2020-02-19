UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI Lauds Richest Celebrities For Donating Huge Amount To Combat Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

FCCI lauds richest celebrities for donating huge amount to combat climate change

Aircraft engines have been identified as major source of environmental pollution while world's richest celebrities announced to donate billions of dollars to combat the threatening climate change through global initiative, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research and Development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Aircraft engines have been identified as major source of environmental pollution while world's richest celebrities announced to donate billions of Dollars to combat the threatening climate change through global initiative, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research and Development.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, he expressed concern over the present state of affairs and said that pace of environment change had been catalyzed due to multiple factors in the current decade. He said that although serious efforts had already been put on to reduce emissions from automobiles and by introducing more fuel-efficient and less-polluting turbofan and turbo propeller engines.

He said that air travelling in past year recorded a phenomenal increase. "From 1992 to 2005, the number of passengers per kilometer increased from 5 to 5.2% per year", he said and added that in the European Union, greenhouse gas emissions from air crafts had increased to 70% between 1990-2006.

He further said that level of Carbon Dioxide had the same atmospheric impact as ground based emissions. "There are 39,000 planes in the world including commercial and military planes", he said, adding that in the past year, there were 9728 planes carrying 1,270,406 people in the sky at any given time.

He said the world had to consider it seriously, if climate change has to be held responsible for 2 degree increase in temperature for every year. However, it is encouraging that world celebrities had realized the gravity of the situation and are taking practical steps to control the unbridled environmental changes.

In this connection, Mr. Jeff bezos, CEO Amazon's has donated $ 10 billion while Mr. Elon Musk has donated $ 1 million to plant trees to control pollution.

However, Engineer Ahmad Hassan was critical of the developed states that have refused to fund in this global initiative to control the environmental pollution.

Quoting the example of Pakistan, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a solemn pledge to plant one billion trees in Pakistan alone. "This drive must be encouraged at the grass roots level so that plants sown could be looked after in their nestling stage by the local communities as actually they would be the first and immediate beneficiary of these trees which would also have a positive and salutary impact in the overall global environment in the later phase.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World European Union Turbo Same Elon Musk Gas From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

10 minutes ago

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

10 minutes ago

Aerial firing kills child in Jhang

2 minutes ago

EU Unveils New Digital Strategy Focusing on AI, Da ..

2 minutes ago

Russian TV Channel Launching Project Dedicated to ..

2 minutes ago

France Wants 'Large-Scale' Dialogue With Russia on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.