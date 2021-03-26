FCCI membership renewal campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Renewal campaign of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) membership is in full swing for the year 2021-22.

According to the already announced schedule, members could renew their membership till March 31, 2021, said a spokesman for the FCCI.

He said that in this connection the FCCI offices would remain open from 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.