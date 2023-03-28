UrduPoint.com

FCCI Membership Renewal Campaign Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FCCI membership renewal campaign continues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Membership renewal campaign of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) was heading satisfactorily and much better results would be achieved this year as compared to the previous one, said Dr Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President FCCI.

Chairing a meeting of the membership renewal committee, he expressed satisfaction over the pace of renewal and appreciated the efforts of the concerned members and staff. Quoting the previous meeting of the renewal committee, he said the strategy adopted in it yielded positive results and hopefully the set target would be achieved very soon.

He said that the members fulfilled the duties assigned to them while staff also worked without any break during Ramazan.

FCCI former president Rana Sikandar Azam said that his wife was suffering from cancer but he was here to fulfill his obligations. He mentioned the importance of membership growth and renewal committees and said that he held around 27-28 meetings of each committee to motivate members to achieve the given targets. He said that last year on this day 4164 members, out of total 7039, had renewed their membership while this year, we have up till now achieved the target of 54%.

He said that last year another strategy was adopted with a focus on the compulsory renewal of the new members which gave a satisfactory response.

This year an advertisement was aired on city 41 in addition to sending SMS, WhatsApp and telephone calls. He requested SVP and VP to upload this advertisement on their Facebook and also share the same with other associations. He said that an arrangement had been made for online payment of renewal fee but this system would be formally launched from April 1, 2023.

He also suggested that executive members may be deputed to monitor the membership renewal process during the remaining days.

Mian Abdul Waheed, Aftab Butt, Afzal Mughal, Rana Wahab, Tayyab Gillani, Sohail Butt, Jawad Ahmad and Mian Tayyab also addressed the meeting while Vice President Haji Muhammad AslamBhalli offered vote of thanks.

Later, Mian Abdul Waheed offered special prayer for the recovery of ailing wife of Rana Sikandar Azam.

