FCCI, Mujahid Hospital sign MOU

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Mujahid Hospital will provide subsidies to the FCCI members and its employees in dispensation of medical facilities and different diagnostic tests, etc.

In this connection, Anjum Iqbal Butt President Mujahid Welfare Council and Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).� Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Hajji Muhammad Arshad Bhalli, Muhammad Shafiq Kashif, Muhammad Asghar Qadri, Hajji Muhammad Abid and Mian Muhammad Tayyab were also present during this event in addition to Sheikh Muhammad Mushtaq Hussain, former President Mujahid Welfare Council.

Dr Khurram Tariq appreciated the medical facilities offered to the people residing in the eastern part of the city at comparatively cheaper rates.

He assured full cooperation to the hospital on behalf of the business community for the continuity of various welfare and subsidized health related programs.

He also thanked Anjum Iqbal Butt for providing reasonable subsidies to the FCCI members and FCCI employees in this age of price spiral.

Anjum Iqbal Butt said that 7-storeys of a new complex have been completed while work on the remaining storey is in progress.

He said that the underground parking area is nearing completion which would become functional within a week. "It would have enough space for the parking of 40-50 vehicles", he said and added that the reconstruction of dilapidated road in front of Mujahid Hospital is also being started very soon.

Former President & Director Mujahid Heart Centre, Sheikh Muhammad Mushtaq Hussain said that the daily turnover of this hospital is around 1500 patients which is second after DHQ Hospital.

He said that maximum people are also getting medical facilities from this hospital on the health card scheme.�� He said that the laboratory and diagnostic system has been shifted under one roof and now MIR, CT scan and X-ray facility is provided on the same floor.

He further said, "ICU of the Heart Centre has become functional and we are also offering the facility of 'Bypass'. However, heart surgery will be started within next week."Later, Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI and Anjum Iqbal Butt inked the MOU and also exchanged the documents.