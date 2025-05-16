FCCI Observes Youm-e-Tashakur
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The business community of Faisalabad echoing sentiments from across the nation has expressed deep gratitude to the Pak armed forces for their resolute and successful defense of the national land, sea and air frontiers against a deceitful enemy ten times larger in size.
This was stated by Qaisar Shams Gucha Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) during a special ceremony held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday.
Addressing a gathering of business leaders and citizens, Qaisar Shams said that existence and prosperity of business community and indeed every citizen is tied to the security of Pakistan for which the armed forces remained ever vigilant and ready.
He strongly condemned India’s recent attacks and criticized unjustified killings of innocent civilians under the pretext of Pahalgam incident.
He said that entire nation stood united as an unbreakable wall against cowardly nighttime aggression while Pak military exhibited exceptional professionalism by targeting only those posts of the enemy which were directly involved in hostile actions.
He praised the Pakistan Air Force for carrying out a precise and rapid retaliatory operation which forced India within hours to seek an urgent ceasefire through international intervention particularly the United States.
This strategic response displayed the operational excellence and commitment of Pak forces, he added.
He affirmed solid support of business community and said that the nation is ready to respond to any future malicious designs of the enemy with full force.
A heartfelt prayer was also offered for national peace and prosperity in addition to the elevation of ranks of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland.
Earlier, Senior Vice President FCCI hoisted national flag in the chamber’s lawn amid passionate chants of “Pakistan Zindabad”.
