FCCI offers condolences over Tariq Aziz death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned television anchor and artist Tariq Aziz.

In his condolence message on Saturday, he said that Tariq Aziz started his professional career from Radio Pakistan but he was recognized by famous tv show "Neelam Ghar" of PTV. His iconic sentences "Suntay kano, Dekhti ankhoo ko Tariq Aziz ka salam " and the beautiful and enthusiastic delivery of his concluding slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" still resound in the memories of ptv viewers.

He said that apart from traditional attraction of showbiz, he tried his best to promote the highest oriental values with a classical and innovative touch of literature and ethics enriched with general knowledge.