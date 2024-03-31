Open Menu

FCCI Office-bearers Congratulate Dr Amjad Saqib For Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FCCI office-bearers congratulate Dr Amjad Saqib for Hilal-e-Imtiaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has congratulated Dr Amjad Saqib of Akhuwat on his decoration with Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

In a message here on Sunday, Dr Khurram said that Dr Amjad was awarded this prestigious civilian award in recognition of his meritorious service in the field of social welfare.

He said that Dr Saqib really deserved this award as he had introduced a unique system of interest free microfinance with an ultimate objective to root out poverty and unemployment.

“Dr Amjad Saqib managed this program with honesty, commitment and dedication”, he said and added that it is a flawless system that loan recovery is around hundred percent.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have also congratulated Dr Amjad Saqib and said that because of his expertise, he was also entrusted with the task to look after the Benazir Income Support Program.

They said that a state-of-the-art cadet school is also managed by Akhuwat in Faisalabad which will give excellent results in addition to promoting national harmony.

