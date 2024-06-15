FCCI Offices Closed From 17th To 19th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Offices of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will remain closed from Monday (June 17) to Wednesday (June 19) in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.
According to the FCCI, Sunday will be the weekly off and the offices will resume normal business activities after Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry, very hot weather forecast for city30 minutes ago
-
Boy drowns in canal40 minutes ago
-
Over 12,000 cops deployed for Eid security50 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP's GYM Club organises visit to promote environmental awareness, cultural heritage in Swat50 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for shutdown on Modi visit to IIOJK50 minutes ago
-
WSSP finalizes Eid ul Azha cleanliness operation60 minutes ago
-
DPO awarded cash prizes, certificates60 minutes ago
-
DC announces ban on swimming, batting, boating in rivers, canals1 hour ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir2 hours ago
-
KPFS&HFA operation continues2 hours ago
-
Four killed as truck hits rickshaw in Dadu2 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir2 hours ago