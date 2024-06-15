FCCI offices closed from 17th to 19th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Offices of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will remain closed from Monday (June 17) to Wednesday (June 19) in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the FCCI, Sunday will be the weekly off and the offices will resume normal business activities after Eid holidays.