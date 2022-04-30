UrduPoint.com

FCCI Offices To Observe Eid Holidays From May 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Offices of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will observe Eid holidays from May 2 (Monday) to May 5 (Thursday)

According to an office memorandum, the FCCI offices will resume normal activitiesfrom May 6 (Friday) on pre-Ramzan office timings, FCCI spokesman said on Saturday.

