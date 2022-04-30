FCCI Offices To Observe Eid Holidays From May 2
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Offices of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will observe Eid holidays from May 2 (Monday) to May 5 (Thursday).
According to an office memorandum, the FCCI offices will resume normal activitiesfrom May 6 (Friday) on pre-Ramzan office timings, FCCI spokesman said on Saturday.