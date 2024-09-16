FCCI Offices To Remain Closed On Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Offices of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will remain closed on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Tuesday (September 17).
Meanwhile, the FCCI has declared Wednesday and Thursday (September 18-19) as “no public dealing days” due to the polling scheduled to be held for corporate and associate classes respectively in connection with the FCCI elections for 2024-26, said an FCCI spokesman on Monday.
