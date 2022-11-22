FCCI, Pak Navy to join hands for repair of properties in flood-hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq announced on Tuesday that the Chamber would concentrate on repair and maintenance of the damaged properties in flood-hit areas, in collaboration with Pakistan Navy, and efforts would be intensified to provide comforters and woollies to the flood victims on emergency basis.

In a meeting with Ahsan Baig, Station Commander Pak Navy, he said that two truckloads of comforters, jerseys and medicines would be dispatched immediately as a cold wave had gripped many parts of the country. He said that a delegation of FCCI, represented by all major trade associations of Faisalabad, would visit flood-hit areas to personally assess the damage caused to the houses and take immediate measures for their repair and maintenance. He said that if a particular area is handed over to the FCCI, we would take full ownership of it and make all necessary measures for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit families.

He donated space in Orient Textile Jhang Road for repacking of the relief goods donated by FCCI members. "Staff would also be deputed for the packing of these items," he said and added that the relief operation would be completed as soon as possible.

The station commander said that Pak Navy was undertaking a gigantic task to provide relief and ration to the people living in the remotest and inaccessible areas particularly in creeks. He said that NGOs were also working in collaboration with the Navy and promised to share the assessment of damage caused to properties of flood-hit families.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Haji Muhammad Abid, Abdullah Qadri, Muhammad Yasin of Saylani Foundation, Chaudhary Javed Aslam, Mian Muhammad Tayyab and Tahir Khan were also present during this meeting.

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq gave away FCCI shield to Ahsan Baig, Station Commander Pak Navy, who also reciprocated and presented an insignia of Pak Navy to the FCCI president.