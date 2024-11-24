FCCI Panel Suggests Tough Action On Tax Evasion
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on food Regional Chairman Shahid Imran has said that tax evasion undermines Pakistan’s financial stability and unfairly burdens honest taxpayers.
Speaking to a delegation of traders, led by former FPCCI vice president Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal from Vehari, here on Sunday, he called for stringent government measures to recover outstanding dues from evaders, ensuring equity and accountability in the tax system.
Shahid Imran stressed that targeting tax evaders would not only boost revenue but also demonstrate the government’s commitment to justice and good governance.
He proposed naming and penalizing high-profile offenders to deter others and urged the government to remain firm against resistance or lobbying from influential groups.
Deputy delegation leader Mian Muhammad Azhar Shaukat noted that such measures would reduce the strain on compliant taxpayers, decrease reliance on excessive borrowing, and contribute to long-term fiscal stability. He emphasized that a fair tax system is crucial for economic growth and urged decisive government action to combat tax evasion, ensuring equitable contributions from all individuals and businesses.
