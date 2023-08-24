FCCI, PHA pledge to convert Faisalabad into green city

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will collaborate with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to arrest environmental pollution and convert Faisalabad into a lush green city of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will collaborate with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to arrest environmental pollution and convert Faisalabad into a lush green city of the country.

The pledge was made by FCCI President Dr. Khurram Tariq and PHA Director General Zameer Hussain at a meeting here on Thursday. The latter, along with his team, visited the FCCI and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Dr Khurram said that the FCCI was already taking active part in social welfare activities, initiated on the directive of Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed. "We are ready to work with the PHA in greater interest of the city," he said and appreciated the innovative plans of PHA to transform it into a self-reliant and sustainable organisation.

He requested the PHA DG to allocate a piece of land for extensive tree plantation to the FCCI which could also attract other industrialists to follow suit.

He said that the FCCI would continue its efforts to make Canal Road greener in addition to ensuring resources through a consortium of business communities. He said that the FCCI could also help the PHA to generate reasonable funds by leasing out its spaces for petrol pumps, marquees and food courts etc.

Earlier, the PHA director general said that he was striving to make his organisation economically sustainable and, in this connection, new proposals had been conceived for the fund starved agency. He said that the PHA had established 19 Miyawaki forests to arrest urban pollution. He said that the survival rate of trees planted by the PHA was around 85 per cent which would play a major role in arresting the footprints of carbon.