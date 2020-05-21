FCCI plays commendable role in containing COVID-19: DC

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has played a commendable role in containing Covid-19 by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) free of cost to medical and paramedical staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has played a commendable role in containing Covid-19 by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) free of cost to medical and paramedical staff.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali while receiving a donation of 500 corona protective suits from FCCI Standing Committee on Health in his office Thursday.

He said the government had already mobilized its machinery and resources while best medical services were being provided to the corona patients, in addition to making foolproof arrangements to Quarantine the corona suspects coming from other countries.

Moreover, a hectic awareness campaign has also been launched to sensitize the people to observe necessary precautionary measures.

The Deputy Commissioner was sanguine of local philanthropists who are generously donating PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to the medical staff who is working at the front line to control the spread of coronavirus.

He said that there was no shortage of PPE and entire staff deputed to look after the corona patients have all necessary protective gears.

He also thanked the FCCI for donating protective gears, masks and other equipment for the corona patients.

FCCI president Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan said that Faisalabad has a unique privilege to prepare corona protective gears locally and there was no shortage of anything in the country.

He further said that Faisalabad was also exporting woven face mask which are available in abundance.

He said that now surgical mask were also being prepared in large quantity. "Government should also allow its exports as these are available in surplus in Pakistan", he demanded.

Mian Muhammad Idrees (Sadhe Sheikh), Chaudhry Talat and Syed Zia Alimdar Hussain were also present during this meeting.