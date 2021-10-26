UrduPoint.com

'FCCI Prepared To Earn Maximum Share In Exports'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is fully prepared to exploit the post-corona era to earn maximum share in exports across the world, said Imran Mahmood Sheikh, Senior Vice President FCCI

He was addressing the first meeting of FCCI standing committee on International Exhibitions here on Tuesday.

He urged upon the members of the said committee to make sufficient arrangements before participating in an exhibition or sending trade delegations to different potential markets so that these trips could be made productive and result-oriented. The committee decided that the FCCI delegation would actively participate in the second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference scheduled to be held in Lagos (Nigeria) from November 23 to 25.

Similarly, a delegation will also take part in the Spring Festival to be held in Birmingham (UK) from February 6-9 2022.

"FCCI will also participate in a Single Country exhibition scheduled to be held in Kenya in June 2022. The committee also decided in principle to participate in Dubai Expo-2020 in addition to sending delegations to Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

The committee also entrusted responsibilities to different members for making arrangements for each event under the direct supervision of SVP Imran Mahmood Sheikh. The chairman standing committee Muhammad Tayyab introduced the members along with their profile and said that he would make best efforts to project soft image of Pakistan at the global level and get maximum export orders in a bid to achieve the targets set for the next year.

The committee also recommended adding Engineer Asim Munir, Fahad Sajid, Samad Iqbal and Aliin the standing committee to make it more efficient.

