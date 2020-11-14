UrduPoint.com
FCCI President Addresses Standing Committee On Liaison With Trade Associations

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :All problems of traders including parking issue will be solved on priority basis to make Kutchery Bazaar a model bazaar of Faisalabad city.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed while addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations. Office-bearers of newly-elected body of Kutchery Bazaar were also present.

The FCCI president said that it was gratifying that after 14 years, the organisation of Kutchery Bazaar was elected democratically.

FCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Tallat Mahmood appreciated the promise made by Mian Aftab Ahmed, a member of Kutchery Bazaar Association, to build a parking plaza and said that it would restore the beauty of this most important bazaar of the city.

Vice President FCCI Rana Ayub Aslam Manj also congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Kutchery Bazaar Association on behalf of Supreme Association of Traders and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and pledged all possible cooperation for resolving their issues.

Chairman of FCCI Standing Committee/former FCCI President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan and Faiz Mohi-ud-Din Goga President Kutchery Bazaar Association also spoke.

