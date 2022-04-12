FCCI president congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

The business community of Faisalabad has widely hailed Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of the 23rd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that he would club his political and economic expertise to ensure much-needed political stability deemed necessary to put economy on fast track growth trajectory.

He said that it was very encouraging that he had been elected through the well-defined constitutional process and was enjoying the support of the majority of the parliamentarians.

He said that being a seasoned and mature opposition leader, he had floated the idea of unhindered economic growth despite political differences.

Now being Prime Minister of Pakistan, he would not only continue the economic-friendly policies but also take extra measures to facilitate the business community in order to strengthen the national economy on a strong and sustained basis, he added.

"The PM fully understands the intricacies of the businesses as he himself belongs to a business family. Hence, being a true, sincere and experienced administrator, he has courage and vision to resolve these issues on a permanent basis", he opined.

Quoting his maiden speech in which the PM had explicitly expressed concern on the widening trade and current account deficit, he hoped that he (PM) would remain in touch with the business community to resolve their genuine issues on a top-priority basis.