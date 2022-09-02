UrduPoint.com

FCCI President Meets Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 07:26 PM

FCCI president meets delegation

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has played a key role in establishment of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has played a key role in establishment of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT).

This was said by President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh while visiting the FDPT with a delegation of importers and exporters of agriculture products.

Haji Gulzar Ahmad, Chairman Seed Association, Khurram Jahangir, General Manager FDPT and Imtiaz Hussain were also present. Atif Munir Sheikh said there were many new sectors in which Faisalabad could take lead by expanding its export base.

"We must focus on enhancing exports from other emerging sectors to attract maximum foreign exchange", hesaid and added that in this connection all required facilities must be provided at the FDPT and Faisalabad International Airport.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exchange Exports Agriculture Lead Chamber Commerce All From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortage ..

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

36 seconds ago
 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Count ..

Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Countries Attended Moscow Security ..

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on missing persons reiterates co ..

Cabinet committee on missing persons reiterates commitment to resolve matter

2 minutes ago
 Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS techn ..

Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS technologies, remote sensing in G-B ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.