FCCI president meets delegation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has played a key role in establishment of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT).

This was said by President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh while visiting the FDPT with a delegation of importers and exporters of agriculture products.

Haji Gulzar Ahmad, Chairman Seed Association, Khurram Jahangir, General Manager FDPT and Imtiaz Hussain were also present. Atif Munir Sheikh said there were many new sectors in which Faisalabad could take lead by expanding its export base.

"We must focus on enhancing exports from other emerging sectors to attract maximum foreign exchange", hesaid and added that in this connection all required facilities must be provided at the FDPT and Faisalabad International Airport.