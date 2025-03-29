FCCI president offers condolences

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara visited the residence of Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Chairman Planning & Development board (PDB) Punjab, and condoled with him over the sad demise of his mother.

The late Q.A. Awan was a renowned gynecologist in Faisalabad and the FCCI president prayed for peace to departed soul and patience to the bereaved family. Senior Vice President FCCI Qaiser Shams Gucha was also present.