FCCI president promises solving problems of centre for the blind

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq visited al-Faisal Nabina Markaz, a centre for the blind, on Saturday in connection with the World White Cane Safety Day observance and promised solving the problems facing the centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq visited al-Faisal Nabina Markaz, a centre for the blind, on Saturday in connection with the World White Cane Safety Day observance and promised solving the problems facing the centre.

He promised that he would donate Rs 200,000 for repairing the braille printing machine on emergency basis. He said that Allah Almighty had blessed the blind with many additional capabilities and by exploiting the same, they could not only gain respect in society but also play their role in the national economy.

He said that business community was fully aware of its social corporate responsibility and it would extend maximum support to the blind to help them become self-reliant instead of becoming burden on society.

Administrator Muhammad Mustafa briefed the FCCI president about the problems facing the organisation and said that its annual expenditures were around Rs 10 million while a Lahore-based NGO was providing them Rs 600,000 per annum only.

The remaining expenditures were met from Zakat, Sadaqat and charity while they needed additional funds for further expansion of the building. He said that time had changed and now the blind would have to switch over to information-technology, and in this connection, he had planned to upgrade the IT lab of the centre.

He demanded that the government must provide jobs to the blind in according to their job quota.

Dr Khurram Tariq promised that he would help develop the institution through a comprehensive strategy so that it could not only fulfill its expenditures but also create resources for its future expenses.