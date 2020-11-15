FCCI president stresses need for more trained manpower

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The need for highly-trained manpower should be met before "relocation" of Chinese industries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed here Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on CPEC, he said that under the great initiative, China was shifting some of its state-of-the-art industrial enterprises to our EPZs including Allama Iqbal Export Processing Zone in Faisalabad. Work on export processing zone of Faisalabad was in full swing and it is expected that the phase of setting up industries in it would begin soon. Modern technology based industries would be set up in this zone so that their surplus produce could also be exported.

In order to meet needs of these industries, we must focus on preparation of our manpower immediately.

Our idea and thoughts in this regard should be very broad so that highly trained manpower can be prepared and sent abroad. In this way, we will not only solve our unemployment problem but foreign remittances can also be increased, he added.

He asked Engineer Asim Munir President District board of Directors Toyota to introduce training courses for existing manpower as well as for newly educated youth through which our future needs in terms of manpower could be met. He also demanded to start on-job training course for the existing manpower.

Secretary General FCCI Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza, Engineer Ahmed Hassan, Patron of the Committee, Committee Chairman Tahir Yaqub, Muzammil Sultan, Zeeshanul Haq, Asif Javed, Mohammad Din Tahir and Mohammad Aslam also attended the meeting.