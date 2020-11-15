UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI President Stresses Need For More Trained Manpower

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

FCCI president stresses need for more trained manpower

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The need for highly-trained manpower should be met before "relocation" of Chinese industries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed here Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on CPEC, he said that under the great initiative, China was shifting some of its state-of-the-art industrial enterprises to our EPZs including Allama Iqbal Export Processing Zone in Faisalabad. Work on export processing zone of Faisalabad was in full swing and it is expected that the phase of setting up industries in it would begin soon. Modern technology based industries would be set up in this zone so that their surplus produce could also be exported.

In order to meet needs of these industries, we must focus on preparation of our manpower immediately.

Our idea and thoughts in this regard should be very broad so that highly trained manpower can be prepared and sent abroad. In this way, we will not only solve our unemployment problem but foreign remittances can also be increased, he added.

He asked Engineer Asim Munir President District board of Directors Toyota to introduce training courses for existing manpower as well as for newly educated youth through which our future needs in terms of manpower could be met. He also demanded to start on-job training course for the existing manpower.

Secretary General FCCI Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza, Engineer Ahmed Hassan, Patron of the Committee, Committee Chairman Tahir Yaqub, Muzammil Sultan, Zeeshanul Haq, Asif Javed, Mohammad Din Tahir and Mohammad Aslam also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology China CPEC Chamber Sunday Commerce Industry Toyota Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

41 minutes ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

1 hour ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

2 hours ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.