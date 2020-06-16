FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Research and Development (R&D) Department of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has published a comprehensive study report on "COVID19 – Impact on Global Economy".

FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan formally performed the launching ceremony of the study report. During his brief address, he lauded the efforts of Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research and Development/CPEC who is playing a pivotal role in publication of research papers on different sectors of economy.

He told that a few years back as Vice President of FCCI, Engineer Ahmad Hassan had taken bold steps to start publication of research based books. These books were appreciated by the economists and other academia. He particularly mentioned his landmark book on "CPEC" which was widely circulated among intellectual circles of Pakistan and abroad through Pakistan embassies.

He said that another achievement of Engineer Ahmad Hassan was to introduce culture of research in FCCI which is imperative to study the economic interests and guide the members for future economic planning.

Earlier Engineer Ahmad Hassan said, "Global economy will contract @ 10% and we must explore new avenues to exploit our domestic market instead of depending on only exports." Regarding Pakistan, he said, "Agriculture is 18% of our GDP. We must concentrate on enhancing our per acre yield in addition to introducing value addition for its preservation and exports." He further said that Pakistanis working in different countries have returned back after outbreak of coronavirus and now during post-corona period, only half of them would be able to re-join their jobs abroad. "Hence, a decrease in foreign remittances is expected and we must take measures to enhance the size of our domestic economy to meet this shortfall," he added.

He further said, "Except China, GDP of all other developed countries are likely to be negative, therefore, we should not expect sizable exports to the foreign countries. Hence we must focus on our domestic market of 220 million people."Later, he also presented a copy of the study report to President FCCI.

Sheikh Bilal Vice President and other executive members were also present on the occasion.