FCCI purchases mosquito repellent for Balochistan flood-hit people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has purchased mosquito repellent (Mospel) for distribution among the flood-affected people of Balochistan.

This was announced by FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq while addressing a meeting of Chamber's flood relief committee here on Thursday. The meeting was participated by former president Mian Javed Iqbal, Senior Vice President (SVP) Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President (VC) Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Arif Ehsan Malik of All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), Haji Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Asim of Dyes & Chemicals Association, Abdullah Qadri, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry and Engineer Ehtisham Javed. Haji Muhammad Abid, who recently visited the flood-affected areas, briefed the participants about the ground situation. He said that floodwater had been drained out from Rajanpur, but a vast area of land in Balochistan was still submerged in rainwater. About the outbreak of diseases in the affected areas, he said that malaria was most common which could be prevented with special efforts.

He said 'Mospel' had been purchased in bulk which would now be distributed among the inhabitants of devastated areas.

Muhammad Asim of Dyes & Chemicals Association said that mosquito repellants could be produced at much cheaper rates. He promised to submit a comprehensive report during the next meeting, scheduled to be held on next Tuesday. Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry said used clothes and other domestic items could also be collected for distribution among the displaced persons. In this connection, large size shoppers with FCCI logo could be distributed among the residents of different towns and colonies and then collected, as people were reluctant to deliver those goods at the collection points. The FCCI members were given responsibilities to distribute mosquito repellants, collect used clothes and distribute fodder. President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq would himself supervise the entire relief operation. Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry disclosed that he had arranged Rs 55 million for construction of 100 houses with the courtesy of Lions Clubs International.