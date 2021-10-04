FCCI resolving issues of business community, says chamber ex-chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is successfully resolving the issues of the business community and Faisalabad on fast track basis, said Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)/ Chairman National Group.

Addressing a reception hosted in the honour of newly elected president FCCI, he said that Faisalabad was full of competent and highly specialised business entrepreneurs. He said involvement of Lions Club International have further harnessed the professional skills of the "would be business leaders" by providing them guidance to develop their own teams of dedicated workers, explicitly plead the issues of Business Community at the highest forums and resolve the same through concerted efforts.

Earlier, newly elected President FCCI, Atif Munir Sheikh said that he has been elected to serve the business community. "It is a very sacred task and he is fully exploiting the potential of his wingers and executive committee to supplement his efforts to work in unison for the betterment of the business community and this metropolis."