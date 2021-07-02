UrduPoint.com
FCCI Reviews Revival Of Sick Units

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

FCCI reviews revival of sick units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed on Friday said many sick units had already been revived with the efforts of the FCCI.

Chairing a meeting of the standing committee of the FCCI on Revival of Sick Units, he said: "These units are not only providing jobs to thousands of workers in addition to contributing their role towards enhancing exports and giving a quantum jump to the national economy".

He said the FCCI would continue its efforts to revive all sick units so that pace of economic development could be spurred.

Mian Muhammad Latif, the Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Revival of Sick Units, appreciated efforts of the FCCI.

The meeting was also attended by former president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain,Omar Farooq and Malik Rizwan.

