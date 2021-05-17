UrduPoint.com
FCCI, SMEDA To Organize Webinar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:35 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a zoom based webinar on "How to manage businesses amid COVID-19"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a zoom based webinar on "How to manage businesses amid COVID-19".

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that this training session will be held from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. on Thursday (May 20, 2021) under National business Development Program for SMEs. He has requested FCCI members to contact Shabban Cheema Regional Business consultant SMEDA Faisalabad for free registration.

