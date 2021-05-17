FCCI, SMEDA to organize webinar

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a zoom based webinar on "How to manage businesses amid COVID-19"

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that this training session will be held from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. on Thursday (May 20, 2021) under National business Development Program for SMEs. He has requested FCCI members to contact Shabban Cheema Regional Business consultant SMEDA Faisalabad for free registration.