FCCI staff member dies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry staff member Rana Sanaullah died due to cardiac arrest.

His funeral prayer was offered in the graveyard of Chak No.225-RB Malkhawala which was attended by Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Members Hajji Abdul Rauf, Maqsood Akhtar Butt and other staff members of the chamber in addition to his relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq and Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad have expressed deep sorrow over the death and prayed for peace to the departed soul and the courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.