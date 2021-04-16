UrduPoint.com
FCCI Staff's Samples Collected For COVID-19 Test

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

FCCI staff's samples collected for COVID-19 test

A special team of the District Health Officer visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and collected swab samples of the entire staff for their PCR tests (COVID-19) in the committee room of the chamber

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A special team of the District Health Officer visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and collected swab samples of the entire staff for their PCR tests (COVID-19) in the committee room of the chamber.

As many as 51 samples were collected.

Among these also include internees and other officials of the different departments manning desks of their respective departments at FCCI. These samples were collected on the special request of the Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI.

He said, "FCCI staff is working like a family and we give top priority to their health issues." He said that SOP's are being strictly followed in FCCI Complex to keep its staff safe from corona while the staff is also using face masks and maintaining mandatory social distancing with each other as well as with the clients visiting the FCCI.

