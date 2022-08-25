UrduPoint.com

FCCI Stresses Bureaucracy, Business Community Liaison To Make Economic Policies

Published August 25, 2022

Close liaison between senior bureaucracy and business community is imperative to give proper input in formulation of economic policies in consultation with stakeholders and strictly in accordance with the ground realities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Close liaison between senior bureaucracy and business community is imperative to give proper input in formulation of economic policies in consultation with stakeholders and strictly in accordance with the ground realities.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh.

He was addressing the participants in the 31st Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, who are on a study tour of the FCCI.

He welcomed the participants and introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI with special focus on its role in the national economy. He said that purchasing power has decreased globally due to the declining economic activities after Covid-19 pandemic. He said that American buyers had withheld their orders despite the fact that LCs had been received along with a 25% margin.

He said that as the economic activity would return to normal in Bangladesh, India and China, some of these orders might also be shifted to those countries. He was critical of the appreciation of the Dollar and said that it had a negative impact on our volatile economy.

He explained that our exports are import based and for every dollar earned, we have to spend 80 cents on imports.

"The solution to this situation is only development of the import substitution industry," he said and added that industrialists switched over from costly gas to coal but its price has also jumped to $320 per metric ton. He pleaded for strengthening the regional economic bloc of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as regional trade could play a major role in stabilising the economy.

He said that India was a major producer of dyes and chemicals but we could not import these items directly from India. "We are importing the same dyes and chemicals via Thailand and Dubai, which had increased freight charges from 3,000 to 13,000 Dollars," he said and added that "we must revisit our economic policies to give a quantum jump to the exports".

He also criticised the un-sustained economic policies which had retarded our growth rate. He said that we must focus on speedy industrialization without which we could not attain autarky.

Later, executive member, Dr Khurram Tariq Presented FCCI shield to Dr. Naila Jabeen, Faculty Member NIM Islamabad.

Madam Dalila Kiran Shakil also presented a memento of NIM Islamabad to FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh. Later Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad offered a vote of thanks.

