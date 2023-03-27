FCCI stresses industry-academia linkages promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said on Monday that industry-academia linkages must be promoted on solid basis to enhance exportable surplus, adding that the chamber would forge collaboration with FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Faisalabad-Chiniot Campus and other academic and research institutes.

He was addressing a function at Chiniot campus of the FAST university. He said that the fourth industrial revolution was knocking at the doors of the country and the nation must produce highly skilled human resources to fulfil the requirements of emerging challenges.

He termed the campus a blessing for talented and dynamic students of Chiniot and Faisalabad, who were direct beneficiaries of this world class institute.

He said that the country's future was directly linked with information technology and FAST was providing highly skilled manpower in this sector. He was optimistic that passing-out students of the institute would play a crucial role in overall growth of Pakistan. Dr. Sajjad Arshad also appreciated the academic acumen, cleanliness, discipline, management and quality of education in addition to secured hostel facilities for the girl students.

Later Dr. M. Shahzad Sarwar, campus director, offered vote of thanks and presented a memento of the university to Dr. Sajjad Arshad.